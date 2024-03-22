Lawrence D. Mcrae Sells 77,464 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,932. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Corning

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

