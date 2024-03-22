Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.37

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 1513787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OBDC. B. Riley downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $100,726,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $96,641,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $56,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

