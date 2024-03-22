Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.87

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.87 and last traded at $70.75, with a volume of 1421991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 335,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

