agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.99

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 2301711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGL. Barclays began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.49.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. agilon health’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

