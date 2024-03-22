BrightView (NYSE:BV) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.74

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 240747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BV. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th.

BrightView Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in BrightView by 19.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BrightView by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BrightView by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BrightView by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 277,640 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

