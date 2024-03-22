Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Down 5.8%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 2,526,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,838,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 250,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 87,827 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.