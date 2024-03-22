Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Down 5.8%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 2,526,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,838,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 250,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 87,827 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.