Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 5.1%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.09. Approximately 342,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 691,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,327,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 108,456 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

