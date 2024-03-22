Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.78

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 381103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,435,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 842,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,877,000 after purchasing an additional 86,898 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $7,326,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

