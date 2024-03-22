RDA Financial Network Invests $241,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,907 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 130,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 99,825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.28.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

UBER traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.23. 8,852,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,855,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

