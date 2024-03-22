RDA Financial Network Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.79.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. 6,657,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,273,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

