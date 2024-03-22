Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 689,229 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 376,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.58.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

