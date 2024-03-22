RDA Financial Network Has $240,000 Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.65 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,933. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

