Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Up 4.2%

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $306.76 and last traded at $306.36. 105,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 141,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

Boston Beer Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.19.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 64.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Boston Beer by 220.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Articles

