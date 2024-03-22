iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,466 shares. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

