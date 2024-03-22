Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Trading Up 3.6%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.29. Approximately 166,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 141,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Corporación América Airports by 831.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Corporación América Airports by 989.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Corporación América Airports by 48.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

