535 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $528.28. 285,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,982. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $364.88 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

