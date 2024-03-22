The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Progressive were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $205.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,669. The company has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $207.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.11.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.39.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

