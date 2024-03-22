RDA Financial Network Makes New $203,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after buying an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $61.78. 9,887,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,014,697. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

