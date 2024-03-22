Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,878,726 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 7,504,664 shares.The stock last traded at $21.05 and had previously closed at $21.13.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Loan ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 67,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

