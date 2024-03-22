Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Up 5.1%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.36. 883,063 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 754,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUVB. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Nuvation Bio from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $503.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

