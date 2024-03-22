Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $175,000 Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,944,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.36. 7,846,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,892,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.13. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Cenovus Energy

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.