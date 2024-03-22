Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 374 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243,349 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 217.0% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 76.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after buying an additional 1,538,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB traded down $3.70 on Friday, reaching $142.15. 911,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $148.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

