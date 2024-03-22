Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 12,081 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 711,544 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. 722,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.22. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0476 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

