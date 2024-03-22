RDA Financial Network Acquires 903 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Kroger were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Kroger by 49.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kroger by 239.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kroger by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,647,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115,264 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,183,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,716,000 after buying an additional 412,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

NYSE KR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.55. 3,618,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,474. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

