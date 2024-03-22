RDA Financial Network Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 651,690 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after buying an additional 270,509 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 490.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 140,179 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,913,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AOR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.47. 113,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,581. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

