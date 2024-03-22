RDA Financial Network Invests $396,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after buying an additional 1,323,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,789,000 after buying an additional 627,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,877,000 after buying an additional 235,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,821,000 after buying an additional 213,441 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $95.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average is $74.79. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.