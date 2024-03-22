RDA Financial Network Sells 150 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

RDA Financial Network cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $79.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

