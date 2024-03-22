DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 443,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $11.18.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 8.6%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

