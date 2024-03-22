RDA Financial Network Makes New $327,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average is $74.89.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

