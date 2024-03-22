RDA Financial Network Acquires Shares of 9,603 Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 177.1% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,957,000 after buying an additional 1,552,646 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after purchasing an additional 349,868 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $21,337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 201,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHQ traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $33.53. 249,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,132. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

