10,913 Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Bought by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,913 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. 462,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,080. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FULT shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

