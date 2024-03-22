Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $72.50. 406,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,282. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.25. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STNG shares. StockNews.com cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

