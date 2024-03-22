Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,064 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,229 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,555,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,329,000 after acquiring an additional 61,501 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $6,681,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,021. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $57.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

