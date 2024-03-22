Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 451 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 99,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $14,762,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.01. 767,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $145.48.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

