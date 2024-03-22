Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.64. 3,465,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,040. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $134.85. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $171.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

