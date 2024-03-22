Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stake Lessened by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after buying an additional 1,758,945 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $43,711,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 327.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 871,738 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 126.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,253,000 after acquiring an additional 820,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Murphy Oil by 52.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,256,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,424,000 after acquiring an additional 780,572 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,811,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,447.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644. 5.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.30. 1,013,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

