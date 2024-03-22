CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.03.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $6.36 on Friday, reaching $94.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,868,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133,438. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.