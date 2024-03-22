CIC Wealth LLC Sells 299 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CIC Wealth LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE UPS traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $156.27. 3,933,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.68.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.19.

Read Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.