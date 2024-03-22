CIC Wealth LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.25. 2,012,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,325. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.51. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

