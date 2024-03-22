Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.1% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

BAC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. 28,225,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,372,125. The firm has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

