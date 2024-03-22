CIC Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,419,000 after purchasing an additional 96,092 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.32 and a twelve month high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.