Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys 545 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.96.

Teck Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,872,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.