Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.08. The company had a trading volume of 809,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,979. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average of $108.93.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.