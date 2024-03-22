Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.48. 4,056,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,937. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

