Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $545,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $94.50. 5,987,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,210,392. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

