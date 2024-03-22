Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 548,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,509,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,421,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

