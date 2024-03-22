SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,936 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 15.9% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $25,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after buying an additional 1,800,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.24. 1,549,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,151. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $49.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

