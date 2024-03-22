First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Raised by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 3.0% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,171 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,025.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 182,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 165,852 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. 719,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,993. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

