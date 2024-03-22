Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.01 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 5.6% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,256. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

