Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Purchased by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF accounts for 6.6% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.34% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EELV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. 88,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,278. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.